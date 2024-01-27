NBA Power Rankings: Lakers desperate for bold trade deadline move; Streaking Suns
There are a few big jumps in our latest NBA Power Rankings at the midway point of the season.
17. Orlando Magic
A month ago, the Orlando Magic had emerged as one of the most surprising teams in the Eastern Conference. They were sitting as a top 6 seed in the standings and had the look of a young team that was ready to take the next step and ensure their place in the Eastern Conference playoffs. However, over the last month, the Magic have fallen into a bit of mud. In their last 22 games, the Magic is just 8–14.
The Magic have struggled so much that they have fallen down the East standings and currently find themselves sitting as the eighth seed. Even though finishing as the eighth seed would be a step in the right direction for the franchise, it doesn't quite hit nearly the same as finishing as a top 6 seed.
Nevertheless, as long as the Magic make the postseason this year, this season will have to be viewed as a success. Heading into the second half of the season, it'll be interesting to see how this young Magic team continues to evolve.