NBA Power Rankings: Lakers desperate for bold trade deadline move; Streaking Suns
There are a few big jumps in our latest NBA Power Rankings at the midway point of the season.
15. Indiana Pacers
Admittedly, it's been a struggle for the Indiana Pacers without Tyrese Haliburton. Then again, that shouldn't really come as a surprise. He's a special player and has been the heart and soul of the Pacers so far this season. However, when he returns, you'd have to imagine that things are going to get better for the team. And when he's completely healthy and finds some cohesion with newly acquired Pascal Siakam, this team is going to have a real shot at making some noise in the Eastern Conference.
Even though the Pacers have looked rough with Siakam in the lineup, the best is yet to come with this move. It was always going to be a process and the Pacers should continue to trust their overall talent. Don't get me wrong, the PAcers are far from a favorite heading into the postseason. However, in a seven-game series, I don't think this is a team anyone is going to want to face in the first round.
The Pacers are still getting better and that's what makes this team dangerous heading into the second half of the season.