NBA Power Rankings: Lakers desperate for bold trade deadline move; Streaking Suns
There are a few big jumps in our latest NBA Power Rankings at the midway point of the season.
14. Miami Heat
It's been a tale of three seasons for the Miami Heat so far. Miami got off to a rocky start to the season (1-4), then found its footing a bit (17-8), and once again finds itself in a bit of muddy waters of late (5-9). I’m not exactly sure what is going to get the Heat back on track or whether the injury to Jaime Jaquez Jr. is to blame completely, but there are very much some real questions this franchise needs to answer heading into the second half of the season.
One potential fix or remedy that some in the fan base have been calling for is the removal of Tyler Herro from the starting 5. That's not a knock on Herro; he just seems to find the most comfort coming off the bench. And, in a vacuum, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo fit better with Duncan Robinson starting at the two-guard.
Who knows if that would effectively solve the Heat's issues but at this point, it may be worth a try. If push does come to shove, don't be surprised if this is something that comes to fruition at some point this season.