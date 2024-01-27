NBA Power Rankings: Lakers desperate for bold trade deadline move; Streaking Suns
There are a few big jumps in our latest NBA Power Rankings at the midway point of the season.
13. Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are one of those other teams in the Western Conference that no one seems to be talking about. After being considered one of the sweethearts of the NBA last year, in which they finished the regular season third in the Western Conference standings, the Kings have been pretty much an afterthought for much of the season.
Interestingly enough, even though the Kings don't sit as a top 3 seed at the moment, they are on pace to win almost the exact same number of games last year. That just goes to show how improved the Western Conference is this season. Instead of the Kings, it's the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder getting that sweetheart love this year.
That said, the Kings are still the team with enough talent to compete with any other team in the West. Even if the Kings don't have homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs, this is a team that could pull off an upset. And if they make a move at the NBA Trade Deadline, this team will be even more dangerous heading into the postseason.