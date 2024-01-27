NBA Power Rankings: Lakers desperate for bold trade deadline move; Streaking Suns
There are a few big jumps in our latest NBA Power Rankings at the midway point of the season.
29. Washington Wizards
I'm going to preface these next few paragraphs by saying that we should give the Washington Wizards the benefit of the doubt considering they're in the very early stages of this new rebuild. However, I'm not sure how this team can feel good about anything that has happened this season. Jordan Poole has been a disaster and he seems like a contract that they're just going to have to eat until it expires and Marvin Bagley III has been the team's best "young piece" in just four games played.
Even then, that's an insane sentence to write. The fact that the Wizareds are hesitant to trade Kyle Kuzma tells you all you need to know about where this team believes they are heading into the first full offseason of the rebuild. It's not in a great place and they don't want to part ways with the only consistent difference-maker they have on the roster.
As of now, there are no real young impressive pieces, though Bilal Coulibaly has had his moments. Honestly, that's the first thing that needs to change. Otherwise, this "rebuild" could get really ugly, really fast.