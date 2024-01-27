NBA Power Rankings: Lakers desperate for bold trade deadline move; Streaking Suns
There are a few big jumps in our latest NBA Power Rankings at the midway point of the season.
9. New York Knicks
Taking a big step forward in the progression as a franchise last season, the New York Knicks got off to a somewhat inconsistent start to this season. However, over the last month-plus of action, the Knicks have made strides as a team that could potentially make a deep run as a dark horse contender in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Buoyed by the mid-season acquisition of OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors, the Knicks have taken their game to the next level recently. As one of the most underrated two-way star players in the league, Anunoby gives the Knicks another consistent wing difference-maker that will take some of the everyday pressure off of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.
The addition of Anunoby, coupled with how well the Knicks have been playing recently, this is a team that's going to continue to develop into a squad that no one will want to see in the playoffs. I'm not sure if this is finally the year where the Knicks break through into the conference finals, but they certainly have the talent to do so.