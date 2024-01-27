NBA Power Rankings: Lakers desperate for bold trade deadline move; Streaking Suns
There are a few big jumps in our latest NBA Power Rankings at the midway point of the season.
8. Phoenix Suns
When the Phoenix Suns acquired Kevin Durant at last year‘s NBA Trade Deadline and followed up that move by trading for Bradley Beal during the offseason, the belief around the league as it pertained to the Suns was that this was a team that was going to play a big factor in who came out of the Western Conference. If they weren't going to be the overwhelming favorite, they'd be one of the likely favorites.
With arguably the best offensive trio in the NBA, the only question for the Suns was going to revolve around whether they'd be able to play enough defense to be successful. Maybe we didn't look close enough. The big question this season, even after the Suns have found their footing over the last month, has revolved around whether or not the Suns will be healthy enough to win it all.
Now that the Suns have begun to play better over the course of the last few weeks, they’re officially a team to keep an eye on in the Western Conference.