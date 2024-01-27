NBA Power Rankings: Lakers desperate for bold trade deadline move; Streaking Suns
There are a few big jumps in our latest NBA Power Rankings at the midway point of the season.
6. LA Clippers
When the LA Clippers got off to an 0-5 start during the James Harden era, there were many that were quick to poke fun at the idea that this was a move that was going to put them over the top in the Western Conference. Times were hard but over the last few weeks, it sure seems as if the Clippers have turned the page on their struggles and figured out how to successfully integrate Harden into the team.
Since their 0-5 start with Harden, the Clippers have been one of the hottest teams in the league. They are ranked 4th in the Western Conference standings and tied with the Nuggets (in the loss column) for the third-best record in the West. They're also just one game back (in the loss column) for the best record in the conference.
If you would've said the Clippers would be sitting in this great spot when they were in the midst of their 0-5 start with Harden, I'm not sure there would've been many that would've believed you. Nevertheless, the Clippers have very much played like a worthy championship contender over the past two months.