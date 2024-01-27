NBA Power Rankings: Lakers desperate for bold trade deadline move; Streaking Suns
There are a few big jumps in our latest NBA Power Rankings at the midway point of the season.
5. Minnesota Timberwolves
Believe it or not, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been arguably the best team in the Western Conference this season. They're currently tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder and essentially the Denver Nuggets for the best records in the conference. The Rudy Gobert trade is finally paying off and the Wolves have embraced the underdog role all season long. However, there's been some trouble of late.
Since the turn of the new year, the Wolves are just 8-6. Considering how impressive they've been so far this season, 8-6 is a bit of a regression. However, the Wolves have done a great job not to take a huge step back. The big question is whether or not that will continue to be the case heading into the second half of the season.
And if the Wolves do enter the playoffs as a top 3 seed in the West, will that translate in the playoffs if they get matched up with a more seasoned team such as the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, or even the Phoenix Suns? The West has been intriguing all season long, and that will continue to be the case through the playoffs.