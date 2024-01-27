NBA Power Rankings: Lakers desperate for bold trade deadline move; Streaking Suns
There are a few big jumps in our latest NBA Power Rankings at the midway point of the season.
4. Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets are doing exactly what they should be doing at this point in the season. They're coasting through the regular season in a dominant way and I still don't believe we've seen their best basketball just yet. That's truly the scary part for every other team in the league. If in fact this is true, and the Nuggets still have another gear in them, Denver is still keeping pace with the top teams in the West. That's pretty impressive.
Nikola Jokic is playing at an NBA MVP pace once again and Jamal Murray is quietly having the best season of his career. If the Nuggets are able to add one more piece at the NBA Trade Deadline, likely to solidify their depth, this is a team that could absolutely win it all again. And perhaps in an even more dominant manner.
You can make the argument that there's more competition in the West but are we really going to trust the Minnesota Timberwolves and/or Oklahoma City Thunder to beat the Nuggets in a seven-game series in May?