NBA Power Rankings: Lakers desperate for bold trade deadline move; Streaking Suns
There are a few big jumps in our latest NBA Power Rankings at the midway point of the season.
2. Milwaukee Bucks
With head coach Adrian Griffin gone, all is good again for the Milwaukee Bucks, right? Uh, sure. We think. We hope. Perhaps. Who knows. After all, we don't even know the entire story. What we do know is that Doc Rivers is back on the bench and he's going to be relied on to lead Milwaukee back to the promised land. How confident should that make Bucks fans? Rivers hasn't won a title since 2008 with the Boston Celtics but he's been extremely close multiple times.
But with a team as talented as the Bucks are, it may not even matter who the head coach is. After all, for as much wrong Griffin was doing in Milwaukee, the Bucks still managed to have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. As long as Rivers doesn't completely mess things up, the Bucks will enter the playoffs as one of the favorites to win it all.
Damian Lillard has looked more and more comfortable as the season has gone on and the Bucks have looked more and more like a threat that could rival the Boston Celtics in winning it all. Who wouldn't want to see Rivers and the Bucks enter the TD Garden in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals with everything on the line? Sign me up now!