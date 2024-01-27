NBA Power Rankings: Lakers desperate for bold trade deadline move; Streaking Suns
There are a few big jumps in our latest NBA Power Rankings at the midway point of the season.
28. San Antonio Spurs
As the San Antonio Spurs continue to figure out their non-Victor Wembanyama issues, this is a team that remains one of the most interesting franchises to watch. Every time Wemby is on the floor, it's near must-see TV. And that was certainly the case when he shared the spotlight with Chet Holmgren in a battle of the two biggest NBA Rookie of the Year candidates earlier this week. This is a rivalry that has some legs and if you watch their individual matchups in this game, you can tell there's already some chippiness growing between the two young talented players.
The big test for the Spurs comes in the offseason, though. Wemby is going to be a great player. At this point, with the way he's performed so far this season, I don't think there are many that would argue with that assessment. However, if he's going to be a great player who has great team success, the Spurs are going to have to find the right supporting cast to put him in the best position to succeed.
That will be the most difficult task to accomplish for San Antonio heading into the offseason. Perhaps we see the early seeds of that begin to unravel at the NBA Trade Deadline.