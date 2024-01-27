NBA Power Rankings: Lakers desperate for bold trade deadline move; Streaking Suns
There are a few big jumps in our latest NBA Power Rankings at the midway point of the season.
1. Boston Celtics
Time has passed but some things have remained the same this season. For the Boston Celtics, they very much are still the best team in the NBA. They have the best record in the NBA and took a world-class effort from the defending champion Denver Nuggets for the Celtics to suffer their first loss on their home floor. All in all, the Celtics should very much feel good about where they are this season.
Right now, the focus for the team continues to be health. They've been fortunate enough to avoid the big injury this season and if that continues to remain to be the case, the Celtics are very much going to find themselves in the NBA Finals. The floor for the Celtics, if healthy, is a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.
However, in the wide landscape of it all, anything short of winning the NBA Finals will very much feel like a disappointment. With the way the Celtics are assembled, this is a team that's likely going to be a heavy favorite in every playoff series. The question is, can they finally seal the deal this time around?