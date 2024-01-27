NBA Power Rankings: Lakers desperate for bold trade deadline move; Streaking Suns
There are a few big jumps in our latest NBA Power Rankings at the midway point of the season.
24. Toronto Raptors
Making the decision to punt on their win-now mode roster, and to quickly retool around young budding star Scottie Barnes, the Toronto Raptors are in a pretty good spot with still a couple of weeks left before the NBA trade deadline. It’s tough to say what the Raptors right will prioritize heading into the deadline, but two players that could still be on the move on the Raptors roster are Dennis Schroder and Bruce Brown.
If the Raptors are able to flip those two veteran assets for additional first-round picks, or even a young player, this is a team that could quickly make the pivot from retooling to contending in the next 1-2 seasons. Even if the Raptors decide to stand pat over the next two weeks, you can make the argument that they’ve already successfully established a solid young foundation around Barnes.
After training away Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, the Raptors have established two strong supporting players next to Barnes in the way of Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett.