NBA Power Rankings: Lakers desperate for bold trade deadline move; Streaking Suns
There are a few big jumps in our latest NBA Power Rankings at the midway point of the season.
22. Houston Rockets
After the two big splash moves during the offseason, in which they signed Fred Vanvleet and Dillon Brooks to big contracts in free agency, the hope was that the Houston Rockets would be able to skip a couple of steps in their rebuild in an attempt to compete for a playoff spot this season in the Western Conference.
While the Rockets may have gotten off to a quick start to the season, over the last few weeks, Houston has looked more like their old self and less like the team that could perhaps make a run to the playoffs this season. Perhaps it is just a cold streak or just a few bad weeks of play, but the optics are not great when it comes to the Rockets.
Aside from Alperen Sengun, who continues to look like one of the best offensive big men in today’s game, there is little to feel good about this team moving forward. If something doesn’t change quickly, and the Rockets do end up missing the playoffs entirely, there are going to be some big questions to answer heading into the summer.