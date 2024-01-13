NBA Power Rankings: Are the New York Knicks equipped to take down Boston Celtics?
Are the New York Knicks the second-best team in the Eastern Conference at the midway point of the season?
21. Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets are currently sitting in that third tier of the Eastern Conference. There's the championship tier of the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, the second tier of the dark horse contenders that includes the New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and perhaps the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic. And then there's the third tier of teams that could make the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament. That's where the Nets currently find themselves at the midway point of the season.
The Nets are seemingly a star away from being a real player in the Eastern Conference. Mikal Bridges hasn't made the superstar jump that perhaps the Nets were hoping he could make this season and while there have been some encouraging moments for the team this season, this is a roster that needs more top-tier talent.
The Nets have a lot of really good players but no stars. And in the NBA, that's a problem. The good news is that the Nets have the assets to get a deal done for a star. The question is, when is the right time for the team to pull off a deal?