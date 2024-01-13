NBA Power Rankings: Are the New York Knicks equipped to take down Boston Celtics?
Are the New York Knicks the second-best team in the Eastern Conference at the midway point of the season?
19. Golden State Warriors
The last time the Golden State Warriors were having such a disappointing season, nearly every key player on their roster was injured. That was 2019-20 in which they only won 15 games in the shortened 65-game season. That hasn't been the case this season, as the Warriors have been relatively healthy this year. Instead, the Warriors have just been bad. The Warriors have been so bad that it suddenly feels as if the dynasty is over.
Whether that is the case remains to be seen. However, heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the table could be set for the Warriors to make a big deal. If the Warriors are going to salvage the season, you'd have to think that a big move is going to have to be made at the deadline. With every passing loss, the chances that the Warriors make a big trade get higher and higher.
Even if the Warriors make a move at the deadline, there's still no guarantee they're going to be able to climb out of the early-season hole they currently find themselves in. Throughout the second half of this season, we're going to get some much-needed clarification on whether this dynasty is dead or not.