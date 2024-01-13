NBA Power Rankings: Are the New York Knicks equipped to take down Boston Celtics?
Are the New York Knicks the second-best team in the Eastern Conference at the midway point of the season?
18. Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets have consistently been average for much of the season. And looking at their roster, that's exactly what they should be. The Rockets are 19-18 and have the look of a team that should make the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference. However, there's no guarantee that they will. Especially if you expect the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors to make a strong push in the second half of the season.
Even though the Rockets have taken a step forward this season, especially compared to last year, there is still one long-term concern for the Rockets. And that's Jalen Green. In the third season of his career, this was supposed to be the year where we see him make the jump to stardom. That hasn't been the case through the first half of the season. Instead, Green has almost taken a bit of a step back.
Green is averaging a career-low shooting percentage and has taken a step back in overall production (points per game). His performance this season puts his future with the team in jeopardy.