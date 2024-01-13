NBA Power Rankings: Are the New York Knicks equipped to take down Boston Celtics?
Are the New York Knicks the second-best team in the Eastern Conference at the midway point of the season?
14. Indiana Pacers
Even though they're currently ranked in the top 4 of the Eastern Conference standings, the Indiana Pacers are likely 1-2 years away from playing a huge factor in the playoffs. But that all changes if they end up pulling off a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline. With the NBA's best offense in the league, the Pacers could be one two-way wing away from being a dark horse threat heading into the postseason.
For example, if the Pacers are able to swing a deal for Pascal Siakam, without trading away key parts of their rotation, this is a team that could emerge as a real threat in the postseason. The duo of Tyrese Haliburton and Siakam, along with their deep roster, could be enough to raise this team's ceiling heading into the second half of the season.
Even if the Pacers end up standing pat at the trade deadline, they're likely going to have enough to at the very least make the Play-In Tournament. And heading into the offseason, they should be in a pretty good position to make another splash move to catapult them into the following season.