NBA Power Rankings: Are the New York Knicks equipped to take down Boston Celtics?
Are the New York Knicks the second-best team in the Eastern Conference at the midway point of the season?
29. Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards have been successful in separating themselves as one of the three worst teams in the NBA this season. That's going to give them the best chance of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. However, there is more concern than that moving forward for the Wizards. At the core of their concerns has to be the fact that it's tough to see what the natural next step is for Washington. And the fact that they'll likely have to take more steps back before they take one forward.
Looking back at the offseason, the move for Jordan Poole didn't work. The Wizards took a flier on a talented young player and the move hasn't panned out. You can make the argument that accounting for volume, Poole is the most disappointing player in the league this season. Heading into this season, the hope was that a change of scenery was exactly what Poole needed. At least thus far, it hasn't worked out that way.
Over the next few weeks, the big questions for the Wizards revolve around what they're going to do at the NBA Trade Deadline. I suppose the next step is to trade Kyle Kuzma?