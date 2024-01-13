NBA Power Rankings: Are the New York Knicks equipped to take down Boston Celtics?
Are the New York Knicks the second-best team in the Eastern Conference at the midway point of the season?
11. Dallas Mavericks
Looking at the standings, it may be a bit concerning that the Dallas Mavericks are currently 7th in the Western Conference standings. However, if you take a closer look, you will notice that the Mavs aren't in a terrible position heading into the midway point of the season. Dallas is only four games out of the top seed in the Western Conference standings and that's with Kyrie Irving missing 16 games so far this season.
Even though the Mavs are in a good spot, making a move ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline would help solidify this team's chances of emerging as a dark horse threat in the Western Conference. Finding the right addition for the right price could prove to be a difficult task for the Mavs. But if they're able to pull it off, this is a team, led by NBA MVP candidate Luka Doncic, that could shake up the West playoff picture.
The fact that no one team has jumped out ahead of anyone else in the West should be music to the ears of a team like the Mavs. Heading into the playoffs, the West is going to be considered wide open.