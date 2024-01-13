NBA Power Rankings: Are the New York Knicks equipped to take down Boston Celtics?
Are the New York Knicks the second-best team in the Eastern Conference at the midway point of the season?
8. Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the best stories in the Eastern Conference this season. Even after losing James Harden, the Sixers have still been one of the best teams in the conference, right behind the Boston Celtics. However, it still seems as if the team is one big move away from potentially making a deep run in the postseason. And that's with a healthy Joel Embiid and an emerging Tyrese Maxey.
Even though the stage could be set for the Sixers to make a big move at the trade deadline, I'm not sure the right move is out there for the team. A potential move for OG Anunoby made sense for Philadelphia but they decided against it or simply didn't have the returning pieces that the Toronto Raptors were looking for.
I'm not sure Pascal Siakam, Zach LaVine, or even Dejounte Murray move the needle enough for the team to go all in on any of those pursuits leading up to the trade deadline. The Sixers' big move may not come until the offseason, but this team will still prove to be a handful when the playoffs roll around.