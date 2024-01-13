NBA Power Rankings: Are the New York Knicks equipped to take down Boston Celtics?
Are the New York Knicks the second-best team in the Eastern Conference at the midway point of the season?
7. New York Knicks
Making the move for OG Anunoby has the New York Knicks streaking. But this move was more than just adding arguably the most underrated two-way emerging star in the league. The Knicks have a new swagger and energy that they were injected with as soon as they made the deal for Anunoby. The Knicks finally have another difference-making star that they can lean on next to Jalen Brunson.
Through the first couple of weeks of the move, you can make the argument that the Knicks have emerged as a real threat to the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Knicks are on a six-game winning streak and Anunoby has looked like the perfect fit through his first few games with the team.
Anunoby is averaging 14 points and five rebounds on 55 percent shooting from the field and 46 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's also become the best wing defender on the team since his arrival. The Knicks may now have the right formula to potentially spoil the Celtics' seemingly easy path toward the NBA Finals.