NBA Power Rankings: Are the New York Knicks equipped to take down Boston Celtics?
Are the New York Knicks the second-best team in the Eastern Conference at the midway point of the season?
6. Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks may have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference but I'm not sure how confident I'd feel if I was inside that front office. They have the big names but are still very much a tier below the Boston Celtics in the conference hierarchy.
Even though the Bucks are one of the most talented teams in the NBA on paper, there are some concerns about this team heading into the second half of the season. For one, Damian Lillard has had more rough patches this season than perhaps the Bucks envisioned he'd have. In fact, he's currently in another one of his shooting slumps at the moment. That has to be a cause for concern for a Bucks team that has very little margin for error considering how top-heavy they are.
It's difficult to imagine how they're going to correct that in-season but they do have at least some flexibility heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. But the Bucks traded depth for a superstar during the offseason. This is the bed the Bucks made during the summer. It's now their time to lay in it, good or bad.