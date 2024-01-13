NBA Power Rankings: Are the New York Knicks equipped to take down Boston Celtics?
Are the New York Knicks the second-best team in the Eastern Conference at the midway point of the season?
4. Denver Nuggets
No one seems to be talking about the defending champions much but they should not be overlooked even though they don't currently sit atop the Western Conference standings. This is a team that has the talent to win it all once again this season. Now that the Nuggets have the blueprint of winning a championship, you can make the argument that this team is even more dangerous this year than they were heading into the playoffs last year.
Experience does wonders in the NBA, especially for teams with massive talent. And that's what the Nuggets have. If they can remain healthy and potentially add a piece at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Nuggets are going to be the favorite to win the Western Conference once again. The Nuggets have lost focus various times during the regular season this year, but the fact that they're still on pace to finish with one of the best records in the West tells you all you need to know about how dangerous this team is going to be in the postseason.
There's a very good chance that the Nuggets end up winning it all again this year. With the way the West current stands, they have to be the favorites.