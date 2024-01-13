NBA Power Rankings: Are the New York Knicks equipped to take down Boston Celtics?
Are the New York Knicks the second-best team in the Eastern Conference at the midway point of the season?
3. Oklahoma City Thunder
Much like the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Oklahoma City Thunder are another Western Conference team that has taken the league by storm this season. The Thunder are young, exciting, and have consistently been one of the best teams in the league. Led by their top 5 offense and top 10 defense, the Thunder don't have many theoretical holes in their lineup. I suppose the biggest question surrounds the team's supporting cast around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have been highly efficient and productive so far this season but who knows if both of those players will be able to hold up in such a role over the course of a full regular season and into the postseason. That could end up being the difference in the Thunder being a first-round playoff exit vs. making a deep run.
We're going to find out an awful lot about the Thunder during the second half of the season. But they appear to be in very good hands. And if they do end up making a move at the trade deadline, they're going to be in an even better situation as an underdog heading into the postseason.