NBA Power Rankings: Are the New York Knicks equipped to take down Boston Celtics?
Are the New York Knicks the second-best team in the Eastern Conference at the midway point of the season?
1. Boston Celtics
Nearing the midway point of the season, the Boston Celtics still very much look like the best team in the NBA. They've managed to avoid the big injury bug so far this season and when healthy, there may not be another team in the league that can compete with this team. Their offense is near-perfect, they're one of the best defensive teams in the league, and Joe Mazzulla doesn't get nearly enough credit as the team's head coach.
Jayson Tatum continues to play like a worthy NBA MVP and Kristaps Porzingis may end up being the biggest offseason addition from this past summer. Could they use another player or two to solidify their bench depth? Absolutely. But even if the Celtics don't make a move at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Celtics are still going to be in a great position to win the NBA title.
There's still plenty of season that needs to be played out but you can make the argument that this year couldn't be going any better for the Celtics. This is a team that is going to have every opportunity to win their first title since 2008. At this point, I'm not sure this team has many doubters.