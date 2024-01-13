NBA Power Rankings: Are the New York Knicks equipped to take down Boston Celtics?
Are the New York Knicks the second-best team in the Eastern Conference at the midway point of the season?
25. Memphis Grizzlies
It's been a disastrous season for the Memphis Grizzlies. I'm not sure there's much more that needs to be said about this team. Ja Morant missed the first 25 games of the season and it completely through the team off. He returned to play in nine games before he sustained a season-ending injury. Out for the season, there is not much hope for the Grizzlies heading into the second half of the season. I think it's safe to say that the Grizzlies are officially in tank mode.
To make things worse, Marcus Smart is expected to miss time with an injury too. At best, the Grizzlies will use the remainder of the season to continue to examine their young players that they need to make decisions on soon. With the playoffs likely out of reach, this season is going to be remembered as a lost year for Memphis.
Heading into the offseason, there are some big decisions that will have to be made about the Grizzlies' future. Morant is the face of the franchise but at this point, everything around him has to be a topic of conversation in the front office.