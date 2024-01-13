NBA Power Rankings: Are the New York Knicks equipped to take down Boston Celtics?
Are the New York Knicks the second-best team in the Eastern Conference at the midway point of the season?
24. Toronto Raptors
After months of criticism from seemingly every direction, the Toronto Raptors finally made a decision about their future. The Raptors have decided to lean into a retooling around Scottie Barnes and have already made one big trade that would back that up. Nearly two weeks ago, the Raptors traded OG Anunoby as part of a package that netted them RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Those are two players that are going to help the retooling around Barnes.
But the Raptors aren't likely done there. With a few weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline, there's a growing expectation that the Raptors are going to trade Pascal Siakam. In return, the Raptors are seeking more players that could help the retooling effort around Barnes, which is exactly the approach they should be taking.
For now, the expectation is that the Raptors are going to continue to struggle. However, this is a team that could make a big jump in the standings as soon as next season. A lot of that depends on how Barnes continues to develop and how the pieces around him continue to fit.