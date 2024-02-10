NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
21. Houston Rockets
In what was a surprise to many, the Houston Rockets were relatively quiet at the NBA Trade Deadline. Perhaps that was more of the team realizing what everyone else has - the Rockets are simply not good enough to compete in the Western Conference and one move at the deadline wasn't going to change that reality. Nevertheless, the Rockets are heading into an interesting offseason. With the rumors that surrounded this team heading into the trade deadline, you have to imagine that the Jalen Green conversation is going to be at the center of their questions in the summer.
The Rockets want to win now but Green is not a player that appears ready to help on that front. He's still developing and there's no guarantee he's ever going to reach the ceiling he had when he entered the league. That's something that Houston will have to sort out over the next few months.
And if the Rockets conclude that Green is not the player that the team hoped he could be when they drafted him, moving on from him will have to be a real possibility this summer. Even more so if the Rockets end up missing the playoffs entirely after such an aggressive offseason.