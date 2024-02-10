NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
20. Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz have surprisingly been competitive over the last few weeks in the Western Conference. So much so that they find themselves holding on to the final Play-In Tournament spot in the West. I don't envision the Jazz being able to hold onto that spot heading into the final stretch of the season, especially with the Warriors on their tails, but the progression that this team continues to make is encouraging.
After electing to stand pat, with the exception of trading Kelly Olynyk at the NBA Trade Deadline, expect the Jazz to continue to compete for one of the last couple of postseason spots in the Western Conference. Heading into the offseason is where the action could truly lie for the Jazz.
Equipped with plenty of trade assets, it wouldn't be all that surprising if Utah ended up making a bold play during the offseason. With the way the Jazz has been operating, it may be time for them to find some help for Lauri Markkanen. Utah doesn't seem all that enthusiastic about rebuilding and may be ready to pivot back to building up and tearing down.