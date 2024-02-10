NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
19. Chicago Bulls
After the first two months of the season, when it quickly became clear that the Chicago Bulls needed to retool their roster, there were many that expected them to be one of the more active teams ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. It wasn't just Zach LaVine's name that was swirling in the rumor mill. Additionally, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, and even Patrick Williams were featured in trade rumors in the weeks leading up to the deadline.
In the end, though, the Bulls didn't make a move. They didn't even trade Andre Drummond. In what became one of the bigger surprises, Chicago has a lot of questions to answer. Maybe the big moves will come via the offseason but at this point, who knows what this front office is going to do.
It's hard to feel confident either way in Chicago but it's quickly become clear that I'm not sure the organization knows exactly what it's doing. There may be more going on behind the scenes but officially, it may be time to worry about the Bulls.