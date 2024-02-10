NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
18. Golden State Warriors
Admittedly, and they'll tell you themselves, it hasn't been a banner year for the Golden State Warriors. A team that many had hoped would bounce back this season has been everything but a player in the Western Conference so far this season. The Warriors have struggled so much this season that they find themselves outside the top 10 in the Western Conference standings but also ranked below the likes of the Utah Jazz.
With all due respect to the Jazz and their young core, the Warriors, with how talented this roster remains, should not be below Utah in the standings. How Golden State has performed this season should be considered unacceptable. After not making a splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Warriors have roughly half a season to solve their issues.
If the Warriors do end up missing the playoffs entirely, losing in the Play-In Tournament, or even the first round of the postseason, you'd have to imagine that big changes will be coming their way during the offseason.