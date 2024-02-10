NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
16. Orlando Magic
To be perfectly honest, I was a bit surprised when the NBA Trade Deadline came and went without the Orlando Magic making a move. A team that currently finds themselves in that third tier of the Eastern Conference, there was some belief that the Magic could've truly benefited from adding a player down the stretch. However, short of a buyout addition, which I would label as unlikely, the Magic in all likelihood is going to have to play their way into the postseason via the East Play-In Tournament.
Even then, that would still be considered a success from where the Magic have been each of the last few seasons. This is a team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2019-20 and a team that hasn't won a playoff series since 2010. I'd have to imagine that the Magic will have a little more waiting to do before they break through to win a playoff series, but it's hard not to admit that they're certainly on the right track.
With Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Magic have one of the more intriguing foundational young cores in the Eastern Conference.