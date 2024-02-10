NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
14. Miami Heat
The Miami Heat entered the NBA Trade Deadline season with limited assets. However, you have to credit them with at least exploring the option of upgrading their roster. The Heat did so by acquiring Terry Rozier a couple of weeks before the actual trade deadline. Even though the Heat hasn't hit its stride since their January struggles, they certainly have the talent to upset almost any team in the East in the postseason.
Considering the run the Heat made last year, it's almost impossible to count this team out. Even though Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is still trying to find the right rotation, you can't deny that the Heat has a talented roster. They're unlikely going to have enough firepower to compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics in the playoffs, but this is still a team that could evolve into a very dangerous squad down the stretch.
Even from an outside perspective, it's going to be interesting to see how the Heat closes the season. If it does end in disappointing fashion, there could be some interesting decisions to make during the offseason.