NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
12. New Orleans Pelicans
Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, there was a growing belief that the New Orleans Pelicans could emerge as a dark hose player. In fact, they were linked to Dejounte Murray heading into the trade deadline day. However, the Pelicans elected to stand pat instead of making a move. Who knows how this decision will pay off but it will be interesting to see how this season ends for the Pelicans.
Right now, the Pelicans are in the second tier of the Western Conference and are likely going to finish anywhere as high as the 5th seed and as low as the 8th seed. Considering how the last offseason went, you can make the easy argument that there is a lot hanging in the balance this season for the Pelicans.
In a perfect world, the Pelicans would continue to make strides of improvement. However, the clock is ticking. And the Pelicans don't have much wiggle room with this core.