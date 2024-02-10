NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
29. Washington Wizards
Not much has changed from before the NBA Trade Deadline to after it for the Washington Wizards. There was some belief that Washington would be somewhat active at the deadline but that didn't end up paning out. Instead, the Wizards stood relatively pat and elected to not make a big move. Kyle Kuzma, arguably the team's most sought-after trade deadline target, was retained and will likely find his way back to the rumor mill during the offseason.
At the very least, as long as the Wizards continue to lose, it's going to be a narrative that follows this team for the foreseeable future. Heading toward the final stretch of the season, the Wizards will now shift their attention to the 2024 NBA Draft class. Even though there hasn't been much buzz around this year's class, it could prove to be an important moment for the franchise.
There's good chance the Wizards finish with a top 3 pick and this could be the first time since 2010 that they finish with the No. 1 overall pick. If the Wizards want to expedite this rebuild, the next couple of months could be huge for the franchise.