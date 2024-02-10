NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
8. Milwaukee Bucks
It's been quite the last month of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks. In the last few weeks, the Bucks have fired head coach Adrian Griffin and hired Doc Rivers. Through his first few games with the team, it's been a rocky start, to say the least. Overall, though, the Bucks are in a solid position in the Eastern Conference standings with the final stretch of the season on the horizon. But they'll need to start playing high-level basketball soon.
The Bucks are third in the East standings but in a blink of an eye, they could find themselves outside the top 4. And if that were to happen, this regular season would be a complete failure. At the same time, the Bucks are also just a couple of games out of the second seed - where many thought they would finish before the start of the year.
But after not making a splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline (with all due respect to Patrick Beverley), the pressure is on Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo to find their footing over the final couple of months of the regular season.