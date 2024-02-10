NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
7. New York Knicks
Over the last 12 months now, the New York Knicks have operated as one of the best front offices in the NBA. The moves that they've made over that stretch have been nothing short of excellent. Dating back to last year's NBA Trade Deadline when they acquired Josh Hart to the offseason signing of Donte DiVincenzo to the additions of OG Anunony to the deadline day deal for Bojan Bogdanovic, the Knicks have to be considered a legit threat in the East.
I wouldn't go all the way to say that the Knicks are the overwhelming favorites to win the East but right now, with how the team has been playing, I'm not sure there's another team in the conference, other than the Celtics, that I'd feel confident beating New York in a seven-game playoff series.
The Knicks have one of the most talented rosters in the East and were already playing like one of the best teams in the league before adding Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. This may be an overreaction but, at this point, I'd lean toward the Eastern Conference finals featuring the Celtics and Knicks over any other two teams right now.