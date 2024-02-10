NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
6. Cleveland Cavaliers
Over the last couple of months of the season, there's an argument to be made that, aside from the Boston Celtics, there hasn't been a more impressive team than the Cleveland Cavaliers. Especially considering that they made much of their resurrection in the Eastern Conference without the services of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland, who were out with injuries for an extended period of time.
With how Donovan Mitchell has played this season, he should garner some consideration for NBA MVP. He almost single-handedly revived the Cavs season and now that reinforcements are beginning to return, this is a team that is going to emerge as a real threat to make some serious noise in the postseason.
Even without making an NBA Trade Deadline move, it's hard not to view the Cavs as a threat in the East. They may not have as much all-around talent as the likes of the Celtics, Bucks, or even Knicks, but with how they've been playing lately, they're going to be a team no one will want to face in April or May.