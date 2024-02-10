NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
5. Minnesota Timberwolves
You can lump the Minnesota Timberwolves in with the Oklahoma City Thunder (more on them as a bit) as one of the more surprising stories in the NBA this season. But even as they sit atop the Western Conference standings with the likes of the aforementioned Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and LA Clippers, there's still very much the Timberwolves need to prove in the postseason. Solidifying their backcourt by adding Monte Morris at the NBA Trade Deadline was a solid move, even though it won't get much love from the national media.
But Morris is a player who could offer much in the way of experience and defense for the Wolves in the backcourt. The Wolves have proven over the course of this season that they can compete with the other elite teams in the West during the regular season. Whether or not that will be the case in a seven-game series is the true question.
Either way, the young Wolves are in a great spot. If they make it to the second round of the playoffs, it'll be hard not to view this season as a huge step forward for the franchise. After that, everything else is a bonus for Minnesota this season.