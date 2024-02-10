NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
3. LA Clippers
With how the LA Clippers started the season, it's amazing that over the last few months, they've managed to climb all the way up the Western Conference standings. That should tell you all you need to know about just how good this team is playing at the moment. And while the Clippers are currently playing like one of the best teams in the NBA at the moment, I'm not even sure if this team has completely hit their ceiling as a group.
If they remain healthy, there's a chance that the Clippers have another gear to shift into when the playoffs begin. Because of the defending champions and the rise of the young Timberwolves and Thunder, the Clippers are somewhat of an underrated contender at the moment. But that may work to their benefit.
Even though the Clippers didn't make an upgrade at the trade deadline, I'd have to imagine that they're going to be real players in the buyout market. If they're able to add another piece, there's a very real possibility that the Clippers could end up winning the West.