NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
2. Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets are one of the few contenders that elected to stand pat at the NBA Trade Deadline. Considering how they've operated under the radar for much of the season and still are tied for the top seed in the Western Conference standings, that should be all that surprising. In an ideal world, could the Nuggets have used another piece before the final stretch run? Absolutely. However, they could also add a player via the buyout market if they absolutely feel they need to.
Even if the Nuggets enter the postseason with the roster that they currently have, this is a team that has proven to be good enough to repeat as champions. Nikola Jokic continues to play at an NBA MVP level and Jamal Murray is having arguably the best season of his career thus far.
The big question surrounding the Nuggets is whether or not their supporting cast is good enough for them to navigate through the West and then beat a team like the Celtics in the NBA Finals. It may be too early to say one way or another, but the Nuggets are likely going to be the favorite once again entering the postseason.