NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
28. San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs are another one of these bottom-feeding teams that didn't exactly make a ton of moves at the NBA Trade Deadline. Then again, the Spurs didn't enter the trade season with much they needed to move on from. San Antonio did end up moving Doug McDermott to the Indiana Pacers but it was a bit surprising they didn't explore any other deal. Nevertheless, with a relatively young roster, the Spurs should be ready to make some serious moves during the offseason.
At the forefront heading toward the final stretch of the season, the Spurs need to figure out which of their young players fit best next to Victor Wembanyama. I'd have to imagine that San Antonio will enter the offseason with the idea of upgrading the roster either via free agency or trade. With Gregg Popovich sticking around, I can't imagine this is going to be a slow rebuild by any means.
Wemby seems ready to lead a team but he's going to need a strong supporting cast around him. Over the next couple of months, the Spurs will have to find what this foundation truly looks like heading into the summer.