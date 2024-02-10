NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
1. Boston Celtics
Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the Boston Celtics didn't operate with much certainty. Considering the Celtics have sat atop the league standings for much of the season, this wasn't a team with many needs on their roster. However, the Celtics did beef up their frontcourt by acquiring Xavier Tillman from the Memphis Grizzlies. Even though Tillman is not a player who is going to make many headlines as an individual, he's the type of contributor who could make a difference for the team in terms of depth.
Another strong defensive presence is never a bad thing for a playoff team to have. And considering the Celtics could be facing off against a few teams with a strong frontcourt, there's a very real chance that Tillman can end up being quite useful in specified roles.
The No. 1 question for the Celtics heading into the final stretch of the season revolves around health. If the Celtics are going to enter the playoffs healthy, they're going to be the easy favorites to win it all.