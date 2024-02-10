NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
27. Charlotte Hornets
There's an argument to be made that the Charlotte Hornets were one of the most active teams at the NBA Trade Deadline. Either the Hornets or the Toronto Raptors. In the end, the Hornets traded Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, and Gordon Hayward over the course of the trade deadline season. Heading into this season, that had to be a goal for the Hornets. Charlotte successfully moved from some of their more veteran players and now has more minutes for their young core to develop and get some added experience heading into the final stretch of the season.
The Hornets may not be close to competing for a playoff spot, but this is a team that has some truly intriguing young talent. If Charlotte can continue to develop their young core slowly, as they have been so far this season, they will enter the offseason with a bit of a pep in their step.
Likely with another top 5 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Hornets could add another potential foundational piece to their rebuilding puzzle.