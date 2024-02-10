NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
25. Memphis Grizzlies
In what has been a lost season for the Memphis Grizzlies, this is a team that used the NBA Trade Deadline to get out from under some salary. Memphis moved Steven Adams just before the trade deadline and will now use the remainder of the season to develop some of their young prospects. It was at least somewhat surprising that the Grizzlies didn't entirely lean into a retooling of the roster but this is a team that is now set up for a potentially busy offseason.
I can't imagine the Grizzlies aren't going to explore making a big move to upgrade the roster around Ja Morant in the offseason. For as good as the Grizzlies have been over the past few years, I can't imagine how this team is going to keep pace in the Western Conference. The young teams are beginning to catch up with the top of the West and aside from adding Marcus Smart, it's hard to see how the Grizzlies have made up much ground after a disappointing end in the postseason last year.
With a likely top-10 pick, the Grizzlies will have avenues to improve the roster. How they go about that remains to be seen.