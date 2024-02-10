NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
24. Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets didn't end up making a huge buyer's move at the NBA Trade Deadline but they did improve their roster to a certain extent. The Nets essentially swapped Dennis Schroder for Spencer Dinwiddie (who was in the final year of his contract) and finally parted ways with upcoming free agent Royce O'Neale. It was a bit surprising that the Nets held on to Dorian Finney-Smith, but with still a couple of years remaining on his contract, he could emerge as a highly sought-after target during the offseason or at next year's trade deadline.
It'll be interesting to see the path the Nets take over the next couple of months. Even though a spot in the Play-In Tournament could very much be in the cards for the Nets, I can't put it past this team to embrace the tanking a bit down the stretch.
At this point, I'd have to imagine that the Nets would be better off with a lottery pick than a playoff appearance. But, again, who am I to put that level of certainty out there in the NBA universe?