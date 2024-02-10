NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
23. Toronto Raptors
Over the last month, or so, the Toronto Raptors have been one of the busiest teams in the league. Over the course of the last few weeks, the Raptors completely - and successfully - retooled their roster around Scottie Barnes. The Raptors started off by trading OG Anunoby for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley (essentially) and then moved Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers for a package centered around multiple draft picks and Bruce Brown. On NBA Trade Deadline day, the Raptors also cashed in on Dennish Schroder.
It was somewhat surprising that the Raptors didn't pull the trigger on Bruce Brown at the deadline but because of the way his contract is structured, the belief is that Toronto shouldn't have a difficult time trading Brown either during the offseason or at next year's trade deadline. The bottom line is that the retooling is in a great spot.
In a matter of a few weeks, the Raptors quickly pivoted from a fringe contender to one of the better young teams in the league. Considering the assets the Raptors now have at their disposal, this is now a dangerous team heading into the offseason.