NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
22. Atlanta Hawks
After weeks of speculation that suggested that Dejounte Murray could be on the move, the Atlanta Hawks didn't do much at the NBA Trade Deadline. In the end, the Hawks decided to stand pat and believed that it was in their best interest to hold on to Murray rather than trade him just for the sake of making a move. Even though this could end up being the best possible decision for the Hawks in the long run, it's hard not to think how complicated this is going to make things for the team heading into the offseason.
NBA players are professionals but it has to be hard to hear your name in the thick of trade rumors only to delay the possible inevitable another few months. The Hawks are in a difficult place of mediocrity in the Eastern Conference and it's hard to envision how this season ends as a success.
The Hawks will have their work cut out for them in the offseason. You'd have to think that some big changes are on the horizon for Atlanta. The belief was that the trade deadline was going to be the start of it. In the end, it wasn't.